In this week’s Wavelength podcast, Joe Brady tells episode host Eric Priante Martin why John Fredriksen’s purchase of a stake in Star Bulk Carriers represented a smart arbitrage move after the Norwegian shipping tycoon sold out of another bulker owner.

The audio news magazine also features Craig Eason’s on-stage interview with Wah Kwong Maritime Transport chairman Hing Chao about the threat that the policies of US President Donald Trump pose to shipping.

Sandra Boga talks to Rafet Emek Kurt, who heads the Maritime Human Factors Centre at the University of Strathclyde at the UK’s University of Strathclyde, about seafarer safety in ammonia-fuelled shipping.

And Paul Peachey reports on the link between misdeclared cargoes and container ship fires.

Listen to the full episode in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.