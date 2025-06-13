Israeli missiles rained down on Tehran and other locations overnight, sparking worldwide fears about the start of another mass conflict in the Middle East.

Immediately thereafter Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, vowed “severe punishment” for Israel after at least four Iranian military officials, including Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, and nuclear scientists were killed in the strikes that took place in the early hours of Friday morning.