The Suez Canal is growing by up to 10km in length in its Small Bitter Lakes segment which will enable it to handle six to eight more vessels daily, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has announced.

This new development follows the SCA’s successful trial after dredging works were done in the Small Bitter Lakes segment.

Two dry bulk carriers, the 38,800-dwt Fu Xing Hai (built 2016) and the 24,000-dwt Suvari Bey (built 1997) sailed through the new extension while part of a south-bound convoy.