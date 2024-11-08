Will the return of Donald Trump to the White House usher in a US maritime revolution that will see the nation stand up to China’s dominance?

Or will proposals to revitalise US shipping and shipbuilding fizzle having gained momentum over the last year as new priorities take precedence in Washington?

Brent Sadler, a leading maritime policy expert and senior research fellow at the Trump-aligned think tank Heritage Foundation, said he is “guardedly optimistic” that Washington’s focus on a maritime revival will continue.