Now that former US President Donald Trump has virtually cemented his return to the White House, his focus will turn to building a team to lead his administration.

His last presidency had figures that were well respected in shipping circles.

They included commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, a billionaire whose private equity empire has invested in ships; transportation secretary Elaine Chao, a former US Maritime Administration official who is the daughter of New York shipowner James Chao; and maritime administrator Mark “Buz” Buzby, a rear admiral who had commanded the US Navy’s shipping arm — the Military Sealift Command.