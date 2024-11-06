Now that former US President Donald Trump has virtually cemented his return to the White House, his focus will turn to building a team to lead his administration.

His last presidency had figures that were well respected in shipping circles.

Shipping stocks left behind as ‘Trump trades’ lift wider markets
 Read more

They included commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, a billionaire whose private equity empire has invested in ships; transportation secretary Elaine Chao, a former US Maritime Administration official who is the daughter of New York shipowner James Chao; and maritime administrator Mark “Buz” Buzby, a rear admiral who had commanded the US Navy’s shipping arm — the Military Sealift Command.