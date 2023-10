This year has been a dreadful one for the Turkish ship recycling sector. The volume of ships, both in terms of numbers and ldt, have plummeted to lows not seen in many years.

The decline was steep, according to figures presented by Dimitris Ayvatoglu, head of business development and external affairs at Leyal Group, one of Turkey’s largest ship recyclers, at the TradeWinds Ship Recycling Forum held in Singapore on Wednesday.