Norwegian insurer Gard has acquired a stake in a company promoting safer shipping and will offer its services to members to try to cut accidents.

Gard, the largest protection and indemnity club by tonnage and premiums, will offer clients a free one-year programme monitoring their safety practices, provided by Oslo-based Sayfr.

It will be offered first to its P&I clients and then to shipowners with hull and machinery coverage with the Arendal-based insurer.

Marine insurers are seeking to stem financial losses as claims from regular machinery breakdowns spiral. The prices of steel, labour and yard space are all on the rise.

The programme is backed by data from questionnaires compiled by more than 400,000 seafarers and casualty investigations.

It aims to identify weaknesses in a ship’s safety systems and practices that can be dealt with before a major casualty.

Gard chief claims officer Christen Guddal said: “We handle more casualties in a year than even the most unfortunate shipowner would face over decades.

“Nobody wants accidents. It’s an evil that comes with trade, operations and risk.

“If you ask a shipowner, ‘What would you rather have? Avoid the accident or have the world’s best claims handler?’, 100 out of 100 would avoid the accident.”

Sayfr will supply a report identifying a fleet’s deficiencies to the shipowner.

But it will not share the findings with the insurer, to guards against concerns that the insurer could use the data to identify risks that would justify a hike in premiums.

The insurer will receive an anonymised report covering the main issues highlighted across its insured fleet.

Guddal told TradeWinds: “What plays into the premium is their actual losses and not if they decide to do this assessment … But if it works, there will be fewer losses, so that will be to their benefit.”

The programme has been piloted with a small group of Gard members and will now be available to all.

Didrik Svendsen, chief executive of Sayfr, said: “Our clients tend to get some real aha moments and important new insights from the results.”

Gard said on Monday that it had acquired a 15.8% stake in Sayfr, its latest acquisition after a year in which it reported its highest ever premiums of $1.2bn and an underwriting profit despite a tough year of high claims.

Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

Gard CEO Rolf Thore Roppestad said: “Essentially, we are putting our money where our mouth is.”

Gard last month completed its $163m acquisition of offshore specialist insurer Codan, its largest investment for 20 years.