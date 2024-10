An uptick in Russian attacks on vessels trading in Ukraine has increased pressure on war insurance rates for ships in the Black Sea.

Additional war risk premiums in the region are 0.7% to 0.8% of total hull values, but four attacks in a month could reverse the decline in rates seen during months of relative calm.

Russia launched its latest attack late on Monday against the 5,800-dwt Optima (built 2008), moored at a port in the Greater Odesa region.