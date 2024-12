They are probably the world’s least appropriate organisers for a conference on security and shipping.

The Houthi rebel group, responsible for launching dozens of attacks on commercial vessels and the deaths of four seafarers in the last year, is planning a seminar and webinar on “security of navigation in the Red Sea” — and it wants some ideas.

In an email to TradeWinds, the group has asked for topics for its agenda and insights to “enrich the discussion” at an unspecified venue and date.