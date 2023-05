The Anglo & Eastern Ship Owners P&I Club’s website has gone offline amid speculation linking it to the insurance cover for the controversial 96,800-dwt tanker Pablo (built 1997).

The aframax tanker exploded 40 nautical miles off Pulau Tinggi, close to the entrance of the Singapore Strait. causing catastrophic damage to its hull and claiming the lives of three crew on the 1 May this year.

The vessel’s insurance status is still unclear.