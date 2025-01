Armed robbers are increasingly turning to hostage-taking on ships to secure loot, and the use of guns is on the rise at crime hotspots, according to a report.

Last year, 126 people were taken hostage, compared with 73 in 2023, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB)’s latest report says.

Although the 116 cases are a slight decline from 2023, the bureau warned that attacks are becoming more violent.