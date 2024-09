Reinsurance costs for the big protection and indemnity clubs are set to rise by up to 20% because of the multibillion-dollar losses from the Baltimore bridge disaster, according to broker Marsh.

Reinsurers are preparing to pick up the biggest share of the bill after the 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) destroyed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, leaving six people dead and temporarily closing a major US east coast port.