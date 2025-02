A Taiwanese container line linked to two pollution incidents in the past decade has shifted 16 ships to new protection and indemnity providers as big insurance players flex their financial muscle in the latest round of renewals.

Intra-Asian specialist TS Lines has made the move from the Swedish Club to larger rivals Gard, NorthStandard and Steamship Mutual as the Gothenburg-based insurer looks to strengthen its financial position, club data shows.