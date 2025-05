The Danish government plans to set up a near $1bn war insurance scheme to keep its commercial fleet afloat during a major conflict.

Business and Industry minister Morten Bodskov said the proposal was backed by a DKK 6 bn ($0.9bn) loan facility that could be used if there was a great power conflict or a war involving Denmark.

It says the cover would be provided by the country’s War Insurance Institute, which was set up in 1997, and would step in if the commercial market collapsed.