The Britannia Group has appointed former Euronav general counsel Egied Verbeeck as the new chairman of the world’s oldest protection and indemnity club from 2025.

Verbeeck takes over from Anthony Firmin, who retires at the end of the year after five years in the chair, the group said.

Verbeeck has been a director at Britannia since 2018 and was a member of the management board of Euronav until May last year.