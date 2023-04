Insurance broker Howden has launched a marine and energy business in Norway as part of its regional expansion.

Frode Lund, executive director of marine and energy at WTW in Norway, will head up the new operation from August this year.

The business will operate under the name Howden Norway & Marine Energy AS.

Howden said the move is part of an expansion into offshore renewable oil and gas markets and represents a “significant investment in one of the world’s leading marine and energy markets”.