The CEO of Britannia, the protection and indemnity club for the ship involved in the Baltimore bridge disaster, is resigning at the end of the year.

Andrew Cutler will step down on 31 December after 13 years heading the world’s oldest P&I club, and deputy Mike Hall will step into his shoes.

Cutler became the longest-serving P&I club chief executive in 2024 when Ian Gooch quit the London P&I Club after 15 years.