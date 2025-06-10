Specialist insurance underwriter Charterama has opened a new operation to tap the niche market of protection and indemnity charterers in the US.

Charterers’ liability cover emerged in the 1980s and is aimed at claims that shipowners look to pass on, which potentially include losses during loading operations and damage caused by misdeclared cargoes.

Rotterdam-headquartered Charterama is one of the largest specialist suppliers of the product with written premiums of $17m in 2024 and a current client base focused on Europe and Asia.