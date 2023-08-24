Corvus Energy has won a contract from Wartsila to supply the battery systems for the world`s largest 100% electric lightweight ro-pax ferry.

With 40 MWh of energy storage, it will be the largest battery system installed onboard a ship and is four times as big as the current largest installation.

The 130-metre aluminium ship has been contracted by South America’s Buquebus at Incat in Tasmania, Australia.

The newbuilding contract is valued at $130m.

Wartsila will supply the battery electric propulsion system and waterjets.

The ship is scheduled to operate between Argentina and Uruguay.

The route will be the longest zero-emission journey, at the highest speed. The catamaran ferry will be charged with the world’s highest capacity chargers.

The ship has the capacity for 2,100 passengers and crew, 225 cars, and a 2000 square meter duty-free shop.

“Combining cutting-edge technology, environmental consciousness, and innovative design, it redefines the future of ferry operations worldwide and paves the way for other large, zero-emission vessels,” said Halvard Hauso commercial director for Europe at Corvus Energy.

The state-of-the-art battery system, named Dolphin NextGen, is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2024. The vessel is scheduled to enter operation in 2025.