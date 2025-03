The number of stowaways discovered on ships has fallen from the highs of the past 20 years, but costs have risen, new data shows.

The bill for shipowners and their insurers from the 770 stowaways discovered in 2023 to 2024 was about $30,000 per incident, according to figures from protection and indemnity clubs.

The number of stowaways has declined sharply since 2007 when nearly 2,000 people were found, but costs per person have risen.