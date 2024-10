India has tightened up its checks on shipping insurance after vessels entered the country’s ports with invalid protection and indemnity cover because of unpaid premiums.

Shipowners or operators must submit documents at least 72 hours before arriving in a port to allow checks to be made with insurance providers, according to a circular from the country’s maritime authorities.

Any irregularities or suspicions about the validity of documents will lead to a ship being barred from a port, it said.