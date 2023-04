NorthStandard, the entity created by the merger of North P&I and the Standard Club, has revealed its plan for a presence in Singapore with the appointment of David Roberts as Asia-Pacific head.

The insurer’s newly opened Asia regional headquarters operates out of the refurbished North office in the prestigious Springleaf Tower.

It claims to have established a combined protection and indemnity business “that is considered to be more extensive than any other within the Lion City”.