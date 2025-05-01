The myth of multi-tasking has led to seafarers being killed, ship collisions and groundings when crew members became obsessed with checking their mobile phones while working, according to guidance from maritime insurer Gard.

Repeated warnings and casualties have failed to deter the constant use of electronic devices while working, owing to ingrained habits and an urge for instant responses, the Norwegian club said in a circular to members.

It advised limits on the use of phones during work hours after highlighting a series of accidents caused when the attention of seafarers was diverted by using hand-held devices.

One seafarer on a ro-ro was fatally injured when struck by a moving vehicle while he was focused on a phone conversation, according to the guidance.

Gard cited another case in which an officer altered course without checking surrounding traffic while being distracted throughout his watch by continued use of his tablet computer. The result was a collision with another vessel that capsized, killing two crew members.

“This persistent behaviour is underscored by the numerous maritime accidents over the years linked to mobile devices, such as collisions, groundings, personnel injuries, pollution and even tragic fatalities,” it said.

“The notion that we can effectively multitask, for instance, by using our mobile devices while simultaneously performing a critical task like watchkeeping on a ship’s bridge, is largely a misconception.”

It said the increased connectivity to vessels is good for seafarer welfare, but has come with downsides.

Gard cited research suggesting that car drivers using mobile phones had slower reaction times than drivers at the legal alcohol limit in some countries.

It advised restricting the use of devices during work hours or banning their use for some seafarers in key working spaces.