Two seafarers on an AP Moller-Maersk container ship were taken to hospital after an engine room blast left the vessel drifting in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

The 8,450-teu Maersk Sana (built 2004) was left without main engine power after the fire and explosion on Monday some 254 nautical miles (470 km) east of Bermuda, according to a casualty notice from marine law firm Roose + Partners.