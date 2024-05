Five men face trial in Greece this year accused of involvement in the deliberate spill of 3,800 barrels of oil from a 45-year-old tanker to reap the financial rewards from the multimillion-dollar clean-up operation, according to senior anti-pollution officials.

Greek prosecutors believe the 3,200-dwt Agia Zoni II (built 1972) was sunk on purpose in 35 metres of water near Salamis Island, Greece, in September 2017, to cause pollution.