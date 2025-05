We asked the leaders of the world’s mutual shipping insurers to dig deep — into their boardrooms, archives and even dusty basements — to uncover objects that mark key defining moments in the 170-year history of protection and indemnity clubs.

The result is a fascinating collection that spans the origins of the P&I system to a ship’s bell salvaged from the seabed just 19 years ago — a reminder of how the industry continues to evolve.