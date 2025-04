A fringe group of shipowners and small registries represent a “growing menace” with inadequately maintained or insured vessels threatening an environmental disaster.

The International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC Funds) told its April meeting that it was yet to deal with a spill from a shadow fleet vessel, but there have been a number of “near misses”.

It said that changing routes for hauling oil and the rise in substandard vessels have raised the risks of a major accident.