Gard has taken on former Thomas Miller claims executive Alexandra Couvadelli to boost its London-based claims and defence team.

Couvadelli is a well-known figure in Piraeus P&I circles where she worked for Thomas Miller — manager of the UK P&I Club and UK Defence Club — for 29 years becoming senior claims director, before leaving earlier this year.

She has now been taken on as a senior lawyer in Gard’s London claims and defence team.