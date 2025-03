The salary package of Gard CEO Rolf Thore Roppestad is back above $1m after another strong year of results for the maritime insurance market leader.

Roppestad took home a salary of $982,000 with additional benefits of $117,000 in 2024, bringing the total to $1.1m, according to the Norwegian club’s annual report.

That is an increase of 20% on the previous year but is still below his $1.12m