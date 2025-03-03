Gard completed its $163m acquisition of offshore specialist insurer Codan on Monday, a deal that remains a strong long-term bet despite the US blocking wind farm developments off its coasts, CEO Rolf Thore Roppestad told TradeWinds.

The Norwegian insurer first announced the deal with the Denmark-based wind farm insurance specialist in July.

However, US President Donald Trump has subsequently ordered a freeze on wind developments, oil giants have cut investments in renewables and Denmark failed to attract any bids for an offshore wind farm tender in December.