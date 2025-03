Norway’s Gard warned of the impact of a global “Clash of the Titans” on the industry after reporting full-year results that cemented its position as the world’s top marine insurer.

The Arendal-based insurer reported its highest-ever premiums of $1.193m in 2024 and an underwriting profit despite a tough year of high claims.

But company executives warned that tariffs and a growing fragmentation of world trade would be “highly detrimental” to shipowners and insurers.