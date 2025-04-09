A triple whammy of sanctions, tariffs and shipping lane disruption is making global trade more difficult and reshaping the maritime landscape, according to the world’s largest reinsurance company.

The issue of geopolitical fragmentation has become the top trend identified by Munich Re analysts for 2025, with conflicting national interests changing shipping flows to keep supply chains intact.

A 52-page report, Marine Trend Radar 2025, identified 38 trends shaping the future of the maritime and logistics industry.