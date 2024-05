The Houthis have come to be perceived as a big risk even to hard-boiled owners that have so far defied them.

In a statement to TradeWinds, Eastern Mediterranean Maritime (Eastmed) principal Thanassis Martinos has expressed a heightened level of awareness about the Yemeni rebels’ willingness and capacity to inflict harm on ships crossing the Red Sea.

“The transit of the Red Sea has become very risky and the Houthis are efficient and sophisticated,” he said in an emailed statement.