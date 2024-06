he Houthi leadership claims to have targeted three ships in the latest round of missile and drone attacks in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that two ships were targeted in the Red Sea, the Roza and the Vantage Dream, and a US-flagged and operated container ship in the Arabian Sea.

The 29,084-dwt bulk carrier Vantage Dream (built 2011) is operated by Greece’s Vantage Shipping Lines, according to Equasis.