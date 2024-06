Houthi leadership claimed to have targeted three ships in the latest round of missile and drone attacks in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that two ships that he identified as the Roza and the Vantage Dream were targeted in the Red Sea. He also said a US-flag AP Moller-Maersk container ship was targeted in the Arabian Sea, although the Danish liner giant said its vessel reported no such attack.