Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they will be henceforth targeting the port of Haifa to force Israel to give up its military campaign in the Gaza strip.

The announcement was the first sign of escalation since a ceasefire with US forces earlier this month.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces … have decided … to begin working to enforce a naval blockade of the port of Haifa,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on X.