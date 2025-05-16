A damaging bridge strike on the River Seine in Paris was not the biggest shipping casualty of 2024, but it was the only one that threatened to upstage Lady Gaga.

Two months before the Baltimore bridge disaster in March, a tourist cruise boat, Le Diamant Bleu, was involved in a less well-publicised prang that sent the organisers of the Paris Olympics into overdrive.

The river-based athletes’ parade was due to pass beneath the damaged Pont de Sully and the American singer was scheduled to perform with the bridge as a backdrop at the opening ceremony.

A few days later, some of the world’s finest cyclists were due to cross the bridge as part of the Games competitions.

But the ship strike meant the bridge had to be closed for urgent repairs, which needed to be completed in record time to make it all happen.

That it was done in time is a tribute to the rapid work of engineers following the 31 January accident and the Shipowners’ Club, which provided protection and indemnity cover for the vessel and paid out for repairs.

The accident caused significant damage to the bridge’s supporting beams, led to road closures and disrupted river traffic, according to the club’s annual report.

“This claim was complicated somewhat by the impending Olympic ceremony, which featured the bridge,” it said.

Engineering firms involved in the project said teams worked “night and day” and in record time to get it ready for the opening ceremony.

They secured the structure with a temporary metal beam and repaired the arches with concrete, they said in an Instagram post.

Shipowners’ Club chief executive Simon Peacock told TradeWinds there was pressure to ensure that the bridge was looking spick and span for the big opening ceremony that showcased Paris’ architecture, history and arts.

“And that did involve some acceleration of the repairs, which obviously then cost some money,” he said.

In July 2024, less than six months after the bridge strike, the opening ceremony took place with Lady Gaga performing, surrounded by dancers with pink ostrich feather fans and a freshly repaired Pont de Sully as the occasional backdrop.

Her performance was one of the high points of a ceremony that was panned by critics.

The ceremony was not helped by the fact that P&I wasn’t the only coverage required. After all the engineering efforts, it rained on the big night in Paris.