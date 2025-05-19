India has moved to tighten checks on shipping documents after insurers refused to compensate for pollution claims because of unpaid bills, according to the country’s shipping regulator.

The Directorate General of Shipping said it had identified an unspecified number of incidents when pollution claims were not settled by protection and indemnity providers because shipowners failed to pay their premiums.

The papers “have been declared invalid by the P&I insurer for reasons such as non-payment of premiums”, it said in a circular.

India allows 31 insurers to supply P&I cover for ships calling at its ports. These include the 12 members of the International Group of P&I Clubs, which cover about 85% of oceangoing tonnage.

The remaining 19 insurers include eight Russian companies and others from the UK, South Korea, Iran, New Zealand, Norway, India, Finland, Belgium, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

The regulator urged shipowners, operators and insurers all to fulfil their responsibilities to ensure that vessels were properly insured.

It said that insurers should clearly state on their website if a vessel’s premium payments are not up to date.

If they do not, the documents shall be presumed valid “and the insurer cannot repudiate liability”, the regulator said in a statement.

Any suspicions about the authenticity of documents should be reported to the regulator and the vessel should not be allowed to enter Indian ports until the issue is resolved, it said.

If the ship is already within Indian waters, it shall be directed to depart “without delay”, according to the 7 May notice signed by Captain Harinder Singh, a deputy director general at the organisation.

The notice did not state if International Group clubs were responsible for the non-payment of claims, or the commercial organisations on the list. The organisation did not immediately respond to questions from TradeWinds.

The list of non-International Group insurers has been targeted by sanctions chiefs of the US and UK, as some of the companies cover shipments of Russian oil to India.

The US and UK each sanctioned five of the Russian companies on the list for their roles in the Russian trade of oil to India.

India, China and Turkey emerged as the biggest buyers of Russian oil after the EU banned imports following the invasion of Ukraine.

The shift in trading patterns — rather than stopping Russian flows — meant that Western policies had been “effectively countered”, Lloyd’s Market Association, which represents London-based underwriters, said in a submission to MPs.