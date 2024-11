India has taken another step towards setting up a protection and indemnity club in the latest sign of expansion outside the big 12 of the International Group of P&I Clubs.

According to the regulator’s website, the country’s Directorate General of Shipping has issued a tender for consultants to conduct a feasibility study on the plan.

The review will examine the potential for an Indian club within the mutual and fixed premium markets, according to India’s Economic Times.