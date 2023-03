London-based specialty insurer Beazley has reported a $191m pre-tax profit for 2022, despite being hit by claims related to the war in Ukraine and a substantial investment loss.

The figure is well down on the $369.2m pre-tax profit it earned in 2021.

Beazley’s 2022 earnings were affected by a net investment loss of $179.7m.

Its marine income is included in its marine, accident and political (MAP) risks segment for financial reporting.