The outgoing chairman of insurance marketplace Lloyd’s of London has supported an internal candidate to become the next chief executive.

Bruce Carnegie-Brown told the Financial Times that the chief of markets, Patrick Tiernan, was a natural choice for the top job. Tiernan is in charge of underwriting at Lloyd’s after joining in 2021 from insurer Aviva.

“Everybody knows him well, and there’s a huge amount of support for him,” Carnegie-Brown said.