Israeli jets have attacked the Yemen port of Hodeidah in response to a Houthi missile strike that landed near the country’s main airport.

The Israeli military said that it took measures to avoid harming vessels docked at the port.

One person was killed and four others injured in the attack, according to the Houthi-run health ministry.

Israel said that targets struck at the port were a “central supply source” for the rebel group and were used for the transfer of Iranian weapons.