The Japan P&I Club announced a planned increase in premiums of 7% in 2025 despite reporting underwriting profits and boosting its reserves in the last financial year.

The club is the final member of the 12-strong International Group of P&I Clubs to announce its plans for next year, with most clubs revealing rises as they grapple with inflation, geopolitical uncertainties and higher pool claims in 2024 compared with the past two years.