The Japan P&I Club has recorded another fall in its entered fleet following the annual 20 February protection and indemnity renewal.

In its renewal report the Tokyo-based mutual said its entered ocean-going fleet now stands at 87.8m gt, with an additional 2.6m gt of coastal vessels.

That compares with an entered ocean-going fleet of 90.4m gt and 2.6m gt of coastal vessels at the same point last year.