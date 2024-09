The world’s largest insurance marketplace, Lloyd’s of London, reported a sharp increase in profits for the first half of 2024 with its best underwriting performance for 17 years.

Pre-tax profits were £4.9bn ($6.45m), up 26% from the same period last year, with Lloyd’s reporting supercycle conditions based on years of improving underwriting results.

It said major losses were below average in the first half and reported an underwriting profit of £3.1bn