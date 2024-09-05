Lloyd’s of London says its exposure to the Baltimore bridge disaster could be £500m ($658m) with most claims for the likely biggest-ever maritime loss resting with US insurers.

The world’s largest insurance marketplace reported a sharp increase in profits on Thursday in the first half of 2024 despite looming Baltimore losses estimated at up to $4bn.

Lloyd’s share of losses could be up to £500m based on the assumption of a total loss after the 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) crashed into the bridge in March.