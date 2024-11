The London P&I Club has targeted a 5% increase in rates in 2025 after reporting a “modest” first-half underwriting loss.

The club, the third smallest of the 12-strong International Group of P&I Clubs, said that the deficit was more than offset by a 4.8% return on investments in the first half of the year.

The club is the latest of the International Group members to announce planned increases for 2025.