Insurer Lancashire Holdings has reported annual post-tax profits of $321m despite exposure to the Baltimore bridge disaster during a year of high losses.

The London-listed company said the casualty involving the 9,962-teu Dali (built 2015) in March last year was its most “significant large risk event” but reported an overall underwriting profit.

Lancashire did not specify the costs of the Dali disaster but said it was the biggest of net losses, amounting to $91.4m,