The Danish-flagged commercial fleet could suffer losses of nearly $1bn in the first year of a war involving the world’s major powers, according to government documents.

Owner group Danish Shipping calculated the potential losses as part of the country’s preparations for a war insurance scheme, aimed at keeping its ships working during a major conflict.

The figures are contained within a 56-page consultation document for the plan, which would see the government step in if the commercial war risks insurance market collapses.