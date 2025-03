Three items neatly laid on a table in front of George Tsavliris sum up the salvage veteran’s attitude to the shipping business in Greece.

The fountain pen harks back to the traditional way of doing things. The mobile phone and the tablet reflect his attitude that only those who adapt survive.

“We blend all three,” said Tsavliris, one-half of an unlikely double act with chief executive Manos Sofronis of the Greece and Cyprus arm of insurance broker Oneglobal.